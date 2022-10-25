In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a man was allegedly beaten by a gang over bursting firecrackers in Aurangabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a few men can be seen thrashing the youth brutally for bursting crackers. According to reports, the youth was beaten by kicks and belts by five to seven men of a gang. The youth somehow managed to save himself and ran straight to the police station, where he lodged a complaint against the accused. Reports also said that the Mukundwadi police have detained seven people from the gang while a search is underway to nab the others. Video: Child Gets Injured After Flowerpot Bursts on Him During Diwali Celebrations in Pune.

Youth Beaten With Kicks for Bursting Firecrackers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)