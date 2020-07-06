Leh, July 6: The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and its troops by 1-2 km from Ladakh's Galwan valley, the locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, the Indian Army Sources said on Monday. The sources further revealed that though the Chinese army had moved back, their heavy armoured vehicles still present in depth areas in Galwan river area. The sources further revealed that the Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution. India, China Discussed Galwan Valley Face-Off During WMCC Meeting, Laid Emphasis on Respecting LAC: MEA.

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Leh on July 3 and forward locations to review the ground security situation. The violent clash in Ladakh's Galwan valley started on late evening and night of June 15 as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian Air Force Aircraft Carries Out Sorties in Ladakh, Air Activity Gone Up After India-China Violent Clash, Watch Video.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles still present in depth areas in Galwan river area. Indian army monitoring the situation with caution: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/GbGnoAy4K4 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, the Indian Army said. The Prime Minister had stated that the sacrifice made by 20 soldiers who went down fighting against the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan Valley on June 15 night "will not go in vain".

