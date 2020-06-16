Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:05 PM IST
Galwan Nala (Photo Credits: ANI|File)

Ladakh, June 16: In a major development, at least 20 India soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, news agency ANI reported government sources as saying. It said that the casualty numbers could rise. Over 40 casualties were also reported on the Chinese side. India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'.

"At least 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. Casualty numbers could rise," ANI quoted its prices as reporting. India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'.

"Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley," it added. India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda.

ANI Tweets:

The reports further said that there is an increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to airlift casualties suffered at the Chinese side during the face-off between the troops in Galwan valley.

Till now, three Indian Army personnel have been identified- Colonel Santosh Babu of Telangana, Havaldar Palani Raju of Tamil Nadu and Sepoy Ojha of Jharkhand- who were killed in the line of action with the Chinese troops.

This development comes amid a prolonged row between India and China troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Meanwhile, talks are underway at military and diplomatic levels to diffuse the tensions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

