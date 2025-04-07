Navi Mumbai, April 7: Residents of Navi Mumbai will face a water cut in the coming days. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a 24-hour suspension of water supply in several areas of the city. CIDCO said that the water supply will be cut due to urgent repair work on the Hetawane Water Supply Line. The water cut will take place from 6 AM on Wednesday, April 9, and continue until 6 AM on Thursday, April 10.

While water supply is expected to resume on April 10 once the repair work is completed, the pressure is likely to be low, reports Lokmat Times. The areas that will be affected by the 24-hour water shutdown include Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, JNPT Port, the Dighode MIDC area, and surrounding regions. In view of the water cut, CIDCO has urged residents to use water judiciously and cooperate with the agency during this period.

Although the 24-hour water cut on April 9-10 is temporary, there is no cause for concern regarding the overall water supply situation in Navi Mumbai. According to reports, Morbe Dam, which serves as the primary water source for Navi Mumbai, presently holds ample reserves. Until April 2, the dam had about 102 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water, which can meet the city's needs for approximately 149 days.

In a post on X last month, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that the city's water supply remains secure due to sufficient reserves in the Morbe Dam. "Residents won't face any shortages even if the monsoon is delayed. However, responsible water usage is essential, let's save every drop!" the post stated. Dr Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, has requested citizens to adopt responsible water usage habits.

Shinde has shared a slew of suggestions, from avoiding water hoses when cleaning society premises to checking leaking taps.

