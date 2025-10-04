Mumbai, October 4: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 8. A few days ago, the airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Ahead of its inauguration, people are curious to know more about the much-awaited Navi Mumbai airport. People are looking online for answers to questions such as When is Navi Mumbai International Airport's inauguration? Who will the NMIA be named after? Who developed Navi Mumbai airport? etc. Scroll below to know answers for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Who Is Developing Navi Mumbai International Airport?

The project is being developed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) in a joint venture. Developed in multiple phases by the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the project has a 74:26 ratio, with Gautam Adani-led Adani Group having 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent being owned by CIDCO. Navi Mumbai International Airport News: PM Narendra Modi To Touch Down in ‘Air India One’ at NMIA for October 8 Inauguration.

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport

Get a first look inside Navi Mumbai International Airport! PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate on Oct 8, with flights starting Dec 2025. India’s first multi-modal airport set to redefine air travel & boost Mumbai’s growth. #NMIA #navimumbaiairport @CIDCO_Ltd pic.twitter.com/sCshpUB0Jn — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) October 4, 2025

Who Will Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport?

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport at 2.40 PM on October 8. Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, confirmed that the Navi Mumbai airport will be operational from December. The airport will be built in five phases, with the launch phase likely to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Once fully operational, NMIA will serve 90 MPPA and handle about 3.2 MMT of cargo annually. This will make it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia.

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Named After DB Patil, Says Devendra Fadnavis

On Friday, October 3, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be named after Loknete Dinkar Balu Patil (DB Patil). Fadnavis further said that during his recent meeting, he requested PM Narendra Modi to approve this proposal, adding that the Prime Minister has given a positive response to name NMIA after the politician and social activist. Patil had played a major role in shaping the development of Navi Mumbai while championing the rights of those displaced by land acquisition.

Devendra Fadnavis Says Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Named After DB Patil

What Will Be Navi Mumbai Airport's Code?

"With the proposed renaming, it will now be known as Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport", Devendra Fadnavis added. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will have an airport code "NMI". It will be the second airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In the beginning, the airport will begin operation with one runway and a terminal capable of handling 20 million passengers per year. As per reports, commercial airline flights at NMIA are likely to start in mid-November, with ticket sales commencing weeks before. Navi Mumbai International Airport Creation of ‘Every Hand and Heart’ That Built It, Says Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani Takes Stock of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a… pic.twitter.com/Uj7Ikue7vM — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 1, 2025

Ahead of Navi Mumbai International Airport's inauguration, Gautam Adani took to social media to share his excitement. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Adani said, "When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step—and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind." His post came hours after he met differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, firefighters and the guards who brought the vision of Navi Mumbai airport to life.

