The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) announced the names of winners of CIDCO Lottery 2025 today, February 19. It must be noted that CIDCO has revealed names of lucky draw winners who have been allotted flats under its "My Preferred CIDCO Home" lottery scheme. The draw was initially set for February 15 but was postponed without an official reason. While the names of the CIDCO home lottery draw have been announced, applicants can visit the "My Preferred CIDCO Home" Scheme to check the names of lucky draw winners. The Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2025 scheme was launched on October 12 last year and offered 26,000 homes under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Results of 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Scheme Announced

