Citizenship Amendment Act: Nobody Will Lose Citizenship With Implementation of CAA, Says Rajnath Singh

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.

News PTI| Apr 08, 2024 02:57 PM IST
Namakkal, April 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue. Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party's Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said. CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

"We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of India--whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew--nobody's citizenship will go away," he said. CAA Website indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in Launched, Know How Eligible Individuals Can Apply for Indian Citizenship Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter," he alleged. On the abolition of triple Talaq, he said "mothers and sisters" from any faith are "our mothers and sisters." "Any atrocity against our mothers and sisters of any religion, we stand with them and we proved this by ending triple talaq," he said.

Namakkal, April 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with "creating confusion" over the issue. Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party's Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.

