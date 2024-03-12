New Delhi, March 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs launched a web portal on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to streamline the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) application procedure, a day after the rules for the Act were notified. Additionally, it will introduce the CAA-2019 mobile application, which allows the completion of the same tasks over the phone. Notably, rules of the CAA have been notified by the Narendra Modi-led central government just weeks ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Persecuted refugees from six religious minorities (Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis) who arrived from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan can now petition for Indian citizenship using the MHA's website. CAA Website indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in Launched, Know How Eligible Individuals Can Apply for Indian Citizenship Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

Those who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, are eligible to seek citizenship under this statute. “This Act will give a dignified life to refugees who have suffered for decades. Citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic and social identity. It will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights”, said MHA sources on March 11. Check the listed documents required for applying for citizenship under CAA 2019 here:

Check the Complete List of Documents Required for Applying for Citizenship Under CAA 2019

Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan. Identity Document of any kind issued by the Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan or any other Government authorities or Government agencies in these countries School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College or Board or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan Any Certificate or License issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agency in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan which will establish that the applicant is from Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or greatgrandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries, i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India Birth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan. CAA Rules Notified: Tribal Areas in Northeast out of Purview of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Notably, the government has also announced the formation of district-level committees and an authorised committee at the UT/state level to examine the legality of applications submitted in accordance with the statute.

