Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took to X (formerly Twitter) to express dissatisfaction with Swiggy after receiving spoiled Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream. Calling the delivery “unacceptable,” she urged the food delivery platform to provide a refund or replacement immediately. In her post, Moitra highlighted that the product was expensive and inedible upon arrival. Swiggy responded to the MP’s complaint asking her to share the order number. TMC MP Mahua Moitra Launches Scathing Attack Against BJP, Says Ruling Party Has Paid Price for Throttling My Voice (Watch Video).

Mahua Moitra Criticises Swiggy for Delivering Spoiled Ice Cream

Sorry @Swiggy -you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 16, 2025

Mahua Moitra Criticises Swiggy for Delivering Spoiled Ice Cream (Photo Credits: X/@mahuamoitra)

Swiggy Cares Responds

Hi Mahua, sorry to know that you are facing an issue with your order. Please share the order number. We will look into it. — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 16, 2025

