‘Sorry for the Delay’: Amit Shah Responds on Instagram to Woman Waiting in Heat Ahead of West Bengal Rally

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew attention on social media after personally responding to a woman waiting for his roadshow in West Bengal. The interaction took place on Instagram, where the woman urged him to arrive soon, citing long hours of wait in the heat.

The interaction occurred ahead of Shah’s public program in the state, where he has been actively campaigning and addressing rallies. Such direct responses from high-ranking leaders are uncommon and often draw attention on social media platforms. The exchange also highlighted the turnout at political events, with supporters gathering for extended periods despite hot weather conditions. Amit Shah vs Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha: SP Chief Questions Timing of Women's Reservation Bill, Govt Hits Back.

Amit Shah Responds to Woman Waiting in Heat

'Reaching in 10 Mins'

“Please come quickly, Amit ji… we have been standing here in the heat for a long time for the roadshow,” she wrote on Instagram. Responding directly, Shah said, “Sorry for the delay. Reaching there in 10 mins.” The brief exchange quickly gained traction online, with many users noting the rare direct engagement by a senior political leader.

Sharp Criticism of TMC at Balagarh Rally

Later in the day, addressing a rally in Balagarh in Hooghly district, Amit Shah launched a strong attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee. Naxalism Has Been Almost Eradicated From Bastar, Region Is Now on Path of Development, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

He alleged that people in the state are being forced to pay what he termed a “Bhaipo Tax” under a syndicate-driven system. “Bengalis have to pay ‘Bhaipo Tax’ to the TMC’s syndicate. Bid farewell to the Mamata government with Tata-Bye-Bye, and we will take care of straightening out the syndicate people,” Shah said.

Shah also claimed that the alleged syndicate system has affected local industries, particularly the traditional boat-making sector in the region. “Balagarh’s boat industry once provided employment, but the Mamata syndicate has brought it to an end. Forty-one factories were closed by Mamata Banerjee,” he said. He added that a BJP government would work to revive these units: “We assure you that when our government comes, we will restart these boat-making factories.”

Continuing his criticism, Shah alleged that corruption has extended to routine transactions. “Today, even to purchase cement, you have to pay Bhaipo-Tax. It is time to say goodbye to Mamata and end syndicate raj,” he said. The Trinamool Congress has previously denied such allegations, maintaining that governance in the state remains transparent.

During his speech, Shah also invoked prominent figures from Bengal’s history, including Ashutosh Mukherjee and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. “This is the land of Bengal Tiger Ashutosh Mukherjee. His son, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founded our party and sacrificed his life for the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).