The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday informed the Supreme Court of India that Muslim women are not barred from entering mosques to offer namaz, but cannot demand entry through specific doors or seek removal of gender-based partitions within prayer spaces.

The submissions were made before a nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing matters linked to the Sabarimala case. Senior Advocate MR Shamshad, representing AIMPLB, emphasised that Islam provides a detailed and structured framework governing religious practices, categorising what is obligatory, recommended, or prohibited. Delhi's Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of 'Diktat' Outside Mosque.

Clarifying the issue, Shamshad told the bench that there is no disagreement among Islamic denominations regarding women’s right to enter mosques and offer prayers. However, he stressed that certain norms and discipline must be followed. “Women can enter mosques for prayer, but they cannot insist on entering through the main door or demand removal of barriers separating men and women,” he said. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid After Mosque Bans Entry of Women.

The court was hearing a petition seeking unrestricted access for women to pray in mosques. In response, Shamshad pointed out that mosques do not have a sanctum sanctorum, and therefore no individual, regardless of gender, can claim the right to stand at a particular place or lead prayers.

Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned whether women are allowed inside mosques, to which Shamshad reiterated that there is broad consensus permitting their entry. However, he added that congregational namaz is not mandatory for women, unlike for men.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed that historically there has been no dispute on women entering mosques, noting that the practice dates back to the time of the Prophet. Shamshad agreed, stating that women should not be prevented from visiting mosques.

He further explained that while women can participate in congregational prayers when they attend, it is generally considered preferable for them to pray at home, where they receive equal spiritual benefit.

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