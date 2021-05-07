Bengaluru, May 7: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the BS Yediyurappa government on Friday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state for two more weeks till May 24. The Karanataka government made the announcement on the day when the state reported nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The decision to impose complete lockdown in the state was taken by Yediyurappa after a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and officials in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, in a press conference, said, “As COVID-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am.” All the shops are allowed to open for only four hours in the morning. The Karnataka CM requested migrant labourers not to leave the state. After 10 pm, not even a single person will be allowed. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in Karnataka to Be Sorted Out in 2 to 3 Days, Says CM BS Yediyurappa.

BS Yediyurappa's Statement:

As #COVID19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops & vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/orfPNGj0sD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

What Will Remain Open?

Essential Services are allowed

Home delivery or takeaways of food items are allowed as hotels and restaurants have been given permission to operate kitchens.

Scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate. Flight and rail tickets will serve as a pass for the movement of people by taxis or by personal vehicles.

Standalone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed to open for take away from 6 am to 10 am.

Work at construction sites.

What Will Remain Close?

Hotels, bars and restaurants will remain closed.

The movement of passenger and private vehicles has been banned.

Public transport, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will be prohibited except for essential service providers.

Only patients and their attendants, people going for vaccination and testing are allowed to move during the lockdown. Vehicles will not be allowed to take away from hotels and restaurants. Vegetable shops are allowed to open only for four hours from 6 am – 10 am every day, while shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm.Karnataka Announces 2-Week Lockdown From April 27 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut During Coronavirus Restrictions.

Karanataka reported 48,781 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Close to 600 people also lost their lives in the state on Friday due to the deadly virus. More than 17 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state, while over 17,000 patients have lost their lives.

