Bengaluru, April 26: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in the state amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision to impose lockdown in Karnataka was taken a day after the southern state reported the biggest single-day spike of over 34,000 COVID-19 cases. During the COVID-19 curfew, essential services are allowed only for four hours in the morning, from 6 am to 10 am.

District commissioners have been directed to take strict measures to impose the lockdown. The CM also urged people to co-operate with the state government in curbing the rise in COVID-19 cases. Notably, Karnataka is one of the worst-affected states of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bengaluru Epicentre of COVID-19 in Karnataka: Health Minister.

What Will Remain Open During The 2-Week Lockdown?

Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am.

Construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed to operate.

Grocery and Vegetable shops are also allowed to open till 10 am.

What Will remain Close?

Public transport will be closed for common people except for essential service providers.

Inter and intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew.

Home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

Take Away from restaurants.

The Chief Minister also announced that government hospitals would provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for the age group between 18 to 45. Notably, for those over 45, the Centre has announced free vaccination. Karnataka Lockdown Update: COVID-19 Curfew to be Imposed in The State From 9 PM Tomorrow For 2 Weeks; Essential Services Allowed Between 6 -10 AM.

Karnataka on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 34,804 COVID-19 cases. It also registered 143 fatalities in a day. Only 6,982 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426. As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported a whopping 20,733 fresh cases on April 25. Out of 143 lives lost to the virus during the day, 77 were from Bengaluru.

