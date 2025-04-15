Mumbai, April 15: In a recent ruling, the Calcutta High Court's Jalpaiguri circuit bench clarified that a consensual physical relationship between two married adults does not constitute criminal misconduct, even if one party later claims they were lured under a false promise of marriage. Justice Bibhas Ranjan De, on Friday, ruled that both individuals in the case were aware of each other’s marital status, and the physical relationship was initiated out of mutual attraction. Thus, the consent was deemed consensual, not coerced or misled by a false promise.

The case involved a married woman who accused a married man of luring her into an intimate relationship with a promise of marriage. However, the court found no evidence of deceitful motives or hidden intentions from the man. The judge emphasized that both parties were aware of their respective marital obligations and that the relationship was built on mutual consent from the beginning.

The complaint, filed on September 8, 2024, claimed that the two were involved in an extramarital affair for two years. When the woman's husband discovered the affair and decided to separate, the woman allegedly demanded marriage from the man involved. Upon his refusal, she filed a criminal case against him.

The court, however, found no basis for charges under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceit) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Justice De quashed the proceedings, concluding that there were no culpable motives or deceitful intent in the man's actions. This ruling highlights the significance of mutual consent and awareness in matters of physical relationships between married adults.

