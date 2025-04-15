Pune, April 15: On Sunday, April 13, Maharashtra's Pune police arrested a 36-year-old woman and her 24-year-old male friend for allegedly circulating obscene videos of the former's minor daughter. Notably, the duo's arrest comes three months after the woman's 14-year-old daughter lodged a complaint against her. In her complaint, the teenager accused her mother of filming her while bathing and changing clothes and then circulating the obscene videos of the same among relatives and friends. It is learned that the woman circulated her daughter's videos to divert her family's attention from her extra-marital affair.

Victim Learns About Mother's Extra-Marital Affair

The complainant also said that her mother uploaded the videos on social media, too. The alleged filming of videos occurred after the teenager allegedly discovered her mother's extra-marital affair and revealed the same to their landlord. According to a report in The Times of India, the woman feared that her daughter may further expose her relationship and hence decided to divert the family's attention. Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Accused Woman Records and Circulates Daughter's Videos

The accused woman filmed her daughter and circulated the videos at the beginning of the year. The woman was also aided by paramour

. The incident of the minor girl's videos circulating on social media came to light when she was informed by her aunt in January about receiving the video clip. Pots this, the minor girl approached the police and lodged a complaint. Cops examined the video and even the websites where the clips were uploaded.

Woman, Her Paramour Arrested from Khadakwasla

During the investigation, cops learned that the accused woman and her husband are casual workers, while the woman's friend is also a daily wage worker. The police investigation also revealed that the videos were shot on the victim's mother's phone and uploaded from the same device. Soon after a case was registered against her, the accused woman fled the city. For the next three months, cops searched for the accused woman and her paramour in Solapur, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Ahilyanagar districts. Pune Shocker: Bride-To-Be Hires Hitmen To Kill Fiance To Avoid Wedding, 5 Arrested After Man Escapes Attack in Maharashtra; Probe On.

On Saturday, April 12, they acted on a tip-off and arrested the woman and her male friend, who were spotted near the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday evening, April 13. The police have also seized the woman's mobile and sent it to the forensic lab for expert analysis.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).