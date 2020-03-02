Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim

Suman Haripriya (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Guwahati, March 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Assam Suman Haripriya on Monday claimed that coronavirus could be cured by cow dung and cow urine. Haripriya made a bizarre remark while speaking during the budget session in the Assam Assembly. The BJP MP claimed that she had used the usefulness of cow dung and cow urine from Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Cow Inhales And Exhales Oxygen, Massage 'Gau Mata' to Get Rid of Breathing Problems: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“The government is doing research on cow dung and cow urine. When cow dung is burnt, the smoke that emits has the power to destroy the virus. I believe cow dung can help fight the outbreak of coronavirus,” reported The New Indian Express quoting Haripriya as saying in the Assam Assembly. She added that saints used basil leaves since ages during religious rituals, which could be used for curing diabetes.

Earlier in January also, Hindu Mahasabha President Chakrapani Maharaj suggested a similar treatment of curing the deadly virus. He also said that a special yagna would be performed to "kill the novel coronavirus and end its effects on the world". He stated, "Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on the body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus."

On Monday, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in India. The Health Ministry officials confirmed that two patients - each in Delhi and Telangana - have tested positive to the virus. Earlier, three cases of coronavirus were reported in India’s southern state of Kerala. The three victims had returned from China's Wuhan, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 virus. They were discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a month. Till now, over 2,500 people lost their lives in China from the deadly virus.