Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Two Fresh COVID-19 Cases Detected in Delhi and Telangana

New Delhi, February 3: India, which is so far considered to be largely immune to the novel coronavirus outbreak, detected two fresh cases of COVID-19. The Health Ministry officials on Monday confirmed that two patients - each in Delhi and Telangana - have tested positive to the virus. The identities of the victims were yet to be confirmed by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

Earlier, three cases of coronavirus were reported in India -- all in the southern state of Kerala. The three victims had returned from China's Wuhan, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 virus. After being admitted for a month's period, the victims were discharged after the viral load in their bodies was eliminated.

The statement released by Health Ministry officials said the two victims, who have tested positive, also had a recent travel history. The person detected with COVID-19 virus in Delhi had returned from Italy -- which is among the worst affected by coronavirus. The patient in Telangana had recently visited Dubai, the Ministry added.