New Delhi, June 23: The overall case count in India due to novel coronavirus spiked by 14,933 on Tuesday. As per the latest stats released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cumulative caseload in the nation has surged to 4.4 lakh, further cementing India as the fourth worst-affected nation in the world due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus Drug Update: Patanjali to Launch Ayurvedic Medicines SWASARI-VATI, CORONIL for COVID-19 Today.

The period of past 24 hours also saw 312 fatalities, apart from the massive spike of over 14,900 new infections. The total death count in India, after the latest the release of latest data, breached the 14,000-mark.

"Positive cases in India stand at 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,011 deaths," the Union Health Ministry said in its statement.

Update by ANI

As compared to the previous day (June 22), the caseload in India marginally increased in the last 24 hours. The statistics released a day earlier showed a spike of 14,821 cases -- nearly a hundred cases less than today. The data released on Monday, however, showed a higher death toll as 445 fatalities were recorded.

Amid the increasing numbers, a solace for India remains the constant improvement in recovery rate. A total of 56.17 percent of cases in India have been cured or discharged, with the government expecting the tally to further improve in the next few weeks.

