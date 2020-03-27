Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 724, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Touches 17

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 27: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 724 on Friday, the Health Ministry data showed. Among the total cases, there are 640 active COVID-19 cases in the country at present while 66 patients have been cured or discharged so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 17 in India as of March 27, 9.15 am. In its latest update, the Health Ministry said that a total of 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at different airports across the country.

The latest death was reported from Rajasthan after a 60-year-old male coronavirus patient, resident of Bhilwara died on Thursday night. The disease has impacted at least 677 Indian nationals and 47 foreign nationals and has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. Reports inform that a total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 17 in India As Two COVID-19 Patients Die in Karnataka & Rajasthan.

On Thursday, the government announced the first installment of a fiscal relief package, worth Rs 170,000 crore, to protect the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit migrant workers, rural poor and women.

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days. The Prime Minister stated that the lockdown, which was affective from Tuesday midnight, was the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

Here's the State-wise tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 12 0 1 0 3 Bihar 6 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 35 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 42 1 0 3 9 Haryana 16 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 13 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 129 8 11 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 20 0 0 1 16 Maharashtra 127 3 15 4 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 2 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 33 0 0 1 22 Rajasthan 39 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 23 6 1 1 24 Telangana 35 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 40 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 10 0 0 1 Total confirmed cases in India 677# 47 67 17

In his second address to the nation amid the pandemic, the Prime Minister appealed to people of the nation not to cross the 'lakshman rekha' of their homes in the next three weeks. Any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country and your families by 21 years", he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.