Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 17 in India As Two COVID-19 Patients Die in Karnataka & Rajasthan

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jaipur, March 26: A 73-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus died due to co-morbidity in Bhilwara in Rajasthan on Thursday, thus taking the death toll of the country to 17. The death reported today so far are from Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Karnataka recorded its second death as the COVID-19 test result of an elderly woman who died on Wednesday was confirmed positive today. Two other deaths were reported today, one from Maharashtra where a 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Mumbai. The state death toll now stands at four.

Another death was reported in Gujarat after a 75-year-old woman who had contracted coronavirus died. The state toll rose to three. Earlier today, the first fatality due to coronavirus occurred in Jammu and Kashmir where a patient who had tested positive earlier succumbed on Thursday in a Srinagar hospital. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 15 After 75-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Gujarat.

Check PTI tweet:

73-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus dies due to co-morbidity in Bhilwara in Rajasthan: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

On account of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-days lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. In a press conference at 1 pm today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to give relief to the underprivileged people who have been burdened due to the lockdown.