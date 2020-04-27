Mumbai Police Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane Dies of COVID-19, Third Death in Three Days

Mumbai Police| Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 27: Another head constable has succumbed to coronavirus, the Mumbai Police said on Monday. This is third death related to coronavirus among the Mumbai Police. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane. "Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division," read a tweet by the city police. Coronavirus Live Tracker of India.

"HC Sonawane had been battling coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family," the Mumbai Police added. Two cops died of coronavirus in the past two days. These were the first two cases of COVID-19 deaths recorded among the Mumbai Police. At least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. BMC to Close 348 Nursing Homes in Mumbai After They Failed to Open In Spite of Several Warnings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Mumbai Police's Tweet:

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

"Deeply saddened to hear of the death of HC Chandrakant G. Pendulkar, Vakola Police Station. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his family and friends," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted on Sunday. "The Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. Head Constable Sandip M. Surve lost his life to coronavirus. May the departed soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends," Singh said in another condolence tweet.