United States records 1,997 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tally.

Mumbai, April 20: The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday, the total COVID-19 patients increased to 16,116, according to the latest figures released by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 519. Meanwhile, 2301 patients have been cured/discharged across the country.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner on Sunday passed an order to declare complete area under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Containment Zone effective from today till 27 April.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states. 552 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. The total number of positive cases jumped to 4200 now. and a total of 223 deaths reported till now.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare attended a video conference of the Health Ministers of G20. It was an international forum for the governments of 19 countries and the European Union, to discuss coronavirus containment.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Monday.