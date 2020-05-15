Coronavirus Cases Reach 81,970 in India With 3,967 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 2,649

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 15: India's coronavirus count crossed the grim milestone of 81,000 on Friday. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,967 new COVID-19 patients and 100 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have reached 81,970, with 2,649 deaths. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Out of the total cases, 51,401 are active, while 27,919 patients have been discharged. An individual has also migrated to another country. Currently, the recovery rate in India is over 30 percent. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

COVID-19 State-Wise Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 87 39 2 5 Bihar 994 411 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 60 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8470 3045 115 10 Goa 14 7 0 11 Gujarat 9591 3753 586 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 983 485 11 15 Jharkhand 197 87 3 16 Karnataka 987 460 35 17 Kerala 560 491 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 20 Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 611 158 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 223 32 27 Rajasthan 4534 2580 125 28 Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 29 Telengana 1414 950 34 30 Tripura 156 29 0 31 Uttarakhand 78 50 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3902 2072 88 33 West Bengal 2377 768 215 Total number of confirmed cases in India 81970# 27920 2649

"Spike of 3967 COVID19 cases and 100 deaths in India, in last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the country is now at 81970, including 51401 active cases, 27920 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2649 deaths," said the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra is still the worst-hit state with the highest number of cases (27,524), followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674), Gujarat (9,591) cases. COVID-19 tally in Delhi has crossed 8,000-mark and reached 8,470.

The government on Thursday announced that around eight crore migrants workers will get free foodgrains for next two months, irrespective of whether they have ration cards. The government has also planned to introduce affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrants.