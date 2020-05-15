Coronavirus Cases Reach 81,970 in India With 3,967 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 2,649

New Delhi, May 15: India's coronavirus count crossed the grim milestone of 81,000 on Friday. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,967 new COVID-19 patients and 100 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have reached 81,970, with 2,649 deaths. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.
Out of the total cases, 51,401 are active, while 27,919 patients have been discharged. An individual has also migrated to another country. Currently, the recovery rate in India is over 30 percent. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.
COVID-19 State-Wise Status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2205
|1192
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|87
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|994
|411
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|60
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|8470
|3045
|115
|10
|Goa
|14
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9591
|3753
|586
|12
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|74
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|983
|485
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|197
|87
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|987
|460
|35
|17
|Kerala
|560
|491
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4426
|2171
|237
|20
|Maharashtra
|27524
|6059
|1019
|21
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|611
|158
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1935
|223
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4534
|2580
|125
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9674
|2240
|66
|29
|Telengana
|1414
|950
|34
|30
|Tripura
|156
|29
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|78
|50
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3902
|2072
|88
|33
|West Bengal
|2377
|768
|215
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|81970#
|27920
|2649
"Spike of 3967 COVID19 cases and 100 deaths in India, in last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the country is now at 81970, including 51401 active cases, 27920 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2649 deaths," said the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.
Maharashtra is still the worst-hit state with the highest number of cases (27,524), followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674), Gujarat (9,591) cases. COVID-19 tally in Delhi has crossed 8,000-mark and reached 8,470.
The government on Thursday announced that around eight crore migrants workers will get free foodgrains for next two months, irrespective of whether they have ration cards. The government has also planned to introduce affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrants.