Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid Corona Lockdown. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station, amid #CoronaLockdown. The passengers are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport pic.twitter.com/Q3RnrhWy0g— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 With regard to labour shortage amid COVID-19, CM has advanced dates of paddy nursery sowing & paddy transplantation by 10 days, operations of paddy nursing sowing have already begun from May 10 & paddy transplantation would begin on June 10: Info & Public Relations Dept, Punjab. West Bengal: Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, say they are expecting a huge loss in the coming days as the entire idol-making business has come to a halt due to Coronavirus Lockdown. West Bengal: Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, say they are expecting a huge loss in the coming days as the entire idol-making business has come to a halt due to #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/541DojChrW— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 US records 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins (AFP news agency).

Mumbai, March 15: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed part two of the details related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Economic Package". Among major announcements made by Sitharaman, were the distribution of free ration to migrants or urban poor, even to the non-cardholders, for the next two months. Her announcements were targeted to mitigate the stress of labourers, migrant workers, small farmers, street vendors and tribals.

On Thursday, in view of the coronavirus pandemic in India, President Ram Nath Kovind decided to defer the purchase of the Presidential Limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions. Among some of the other austerity measures were, consumption during ceremonial occasions like at-home ceremonies and state banquets will be minimised. He also voluntarily took a 30 percent deduction in his salary for a year.

The Centre allowed states and union territories to ply special buses from railway stations to ferry people who are arriving by special trains. People who are travelling by special trains faced issues in reaching their hometowns from railway stations as the public transport services have been suspended in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.