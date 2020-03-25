Bihar: Another person test positive for #Coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital; total number of cases rise to 4 in the state. Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. E-Commerce website Flipkart temporarily suspends its services. E-Commerce website Flipkart temporarily suspends its services. #COVID19 #21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/Ijk9j02j5m— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020 Pune: Two people who were found positive two weeks back, have now tested negative(twice) for #COVID19, both to be discharged from hospital today. These were the first two cases of Maharashtra. Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid 21 days Lockdown.

Mumbai, March 25: PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country which started from Tuesday midnight. In a television address at 8 PM, Modi highlighted that the need for this step was to contain the spread of the deadly virus. During the three week period, all government offices of top utility would remain accessible.

Emergency services including police, hospital and fire brigade services would also remain available. Essential items like grocery shops, milk supplies, medical stores, PDS ration shops and other outlets selling essential food items will remain open. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs would also be functional, among a few other things. Soon after Modi's announcement, people rushed to the stores thus creating panic buying and long queues at the shops.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made big announcements on Income Tax return filing deadlines, GST, Customs and Central Excise, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code among others and said that a said that an economic relief package is being worked out and shall be announced soon. FM in a bid to provide relief to people amid the coronavirus hit economy announced the extension of the deadlines of income tax filing, Aadhaar-PAN Linking.

Over 30 fresh cases of novel coronavirus cases have been reported from across the country on Tuesday, taking India’s tally to 560.

