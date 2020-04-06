Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6: The confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 4000-mark on Monday after an increase of 490 positive cases in the last 12 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With the latest spike in the count, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 4067. Of these, 3666 are active cases while 291 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 109 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 748. A total of 13 people died in Maharashtra on Sunday due to COVID-19, making it the highest number of fatalities in a single day till date in the state. As per details by the state health department, while 8 deaths were reported from Mumbai, three more victims are from Pune, and one each from Aurangabad and Kalyan-Dombivali (Thane). So far, Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday said high temperature would not finish the virus even though many experts have expressed optimism towards the onset of summer in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In a series of tweets, the WHO busted several myths about coronavirus, especially regarding rise in temperature. "Exposing yourself to sun or to temperatures higher than 25 degree Celsius doesn't prevent Covid-19. You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is," the WHO said.