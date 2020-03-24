Coronavirus Impact on India: Prices of Vegetables And Fruits Increase in Cities Under Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Green Leafy Vegetables (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 24: On account of the coronavirus scare, and several cities being under lockdown, the prices of the vegetables and fruits increased on Monday. According to a Times of India report, Vashi’s APMC market closed for business on Monday and this led to an increased in the prices of the essential items like vegetables and fruits in Mumbai. APMC market will remain closed during this entire period till March 31 amid the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the city. The vegetable market will, however, open on Tuesday.

Mumbai

The rates of few vegetables increased to Rs 100 per kg from Rs 80 in Lokhandwala. Many traders complained that enough stock is lying in the godowns of Bhiwandi and Thane, but the shortage of staff and lack of transportation is posing as a big challenge during this time. Maharashtra Announces Statewide Curfew to Combat COVID-19, Read Lockdown Orders Effective From Monday Midnight.

The situation in Maharashtra is worrisome as the number of cases jumped to 97 by Monday night. A curfew was imposed across the state on account of the Bandh. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered for district borders to be sealed as well as the state’s borders to combat the spread of the deadly virus. The number of cases in the state jumped to almost double within a span of two days. Strict lockdown measures were implemented, including suspensation of local trains, buses and other modes of transport for the general public.

Hyderabad

The situation was the same across other cities where lockdown has been imposed. In Hyderabad, people made purchases with the intent of hoarding and on the back of panic, this led to a rise in the vegetable prices. At a few Rythu Bazaars, people were not allowed to enter the markets without wearing a mask and hand sanitisers were provided to them at the entry.

According to the Hindu report, tomatoes, which were sold at Rs 9 per kg till March 21, cost Rs 40 per kg on Monday. Green chillis, which were available for Rs 25 per kg cost Rs 90 per kg. Price of cabbage which hovered at Rs 7 per kg. a few days ago, spiralled up to Rs 15 per kg.

Gurugram/Noida

The prices of vegetable increased in Gurugram and Noida just ahead of Janata Curfew. The prices of onion, potatoes and tomato just doubled in several places in the city. Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed.

India recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the overall toll of COVID-19 patients in the nation to 471. The death toll also jumped to 9 as two infected persons - one each from Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra died on Monday.