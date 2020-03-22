Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 22: In a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in the national capital from March 23 till March 31. During a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has decided to impose lockdown from 6 am on Monday to midnight of March 31, 2020.

The Chief Minister informed that there are 27 cases in Delhi - 6 of them fall under the category of transmission, 21 had come from foreign countries. Adding further, Kejriwal said that grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical store, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential service will continue to function during the lockdown period in Delhi. India Under Partial Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Rise; Here's What is Open And Shut.

Here's the Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March. Certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate. https://t.co/SlghXpFHBM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

Public Transport ShutTill March 31

Domestic flights to and from Delhi airport will continue to operate in Delhi. Meanwhile, public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will not be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi . Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 across the city as the total number of coronavirus cases across India increased substantially.

25% DTC Bus Fleet to Run for Essential Services

Kejriwal said that 25 percent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services. Adding further, Kejriwal said all private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty. The companies will have to provide them the salary for this duration, Kejriwal said. During the lockdown in Delhi, no document or proof will be sought from a person if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Assembly curtailed its five-day Budget session to a day before it was to be held on Monday. It barred visitors during the session in the House as a preventive step against COVID-19. The Budget session of the Assembly, which was scheduled between March 23 and 27, will now take place on March 23. Coronavirus Kills Seven People in India.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had announced that all press conferences of the Delhi government will be conducted digitally as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.