Maharashtra Announces Statewide Curfew Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai. March 23: As the number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 89, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a state curfew. He informed that all district borders will be sealed to stop the spread of the virus to districts which are unaffected. He also informed that all essential services will function but with restrictions. Coronavirus Outbreak: 68-Year Old Philippines Man, Who Recovered From COVID-19, Dies in Mumbai.

"Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now. Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray," Thackeray said.

"Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled. All district borders sealed, no inter-district transportation allowed as Maharashtra government announces a statewide curfew. All essential services to function and their transportation also allowed but with restrictions," he added.

At least three people have died in Maharashtra while 89 COVID-19 cases have been reported till now. Among the new cases, 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune. A coronavirus patient from Phillippines died in Mumbai on Monday. The 68-year-old man had initially tested positive for the virus and later negative after recovering.

The deadly virus has affected over 400 in India and claimed eight lives. To contain the outbreak, the government has suspended domestic flight services, all passenger trains, bus and metro services across the country.