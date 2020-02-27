Coronavirus: Indian Air Force Evacuates 112 From COVID 19-Hit Wuhan, Air India Brings Back 119 Indians and 5 Foreigners From Diamond Princess in Japan

Indian Air Force Special Flight Bring Back Indians From Wuhan (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: Special flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning after evacuating Indians and foreigners from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan. Some foreign nationals were also evacuated from the COVID-19 hit regions. The IAF brought back 76 Indian nationals and 36 foreigners from Wuhan. 119 Indians From Quarantined Japan Ship Land In Delhi On Air India Flight.

"On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by the Chinese government," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Indian Stuck on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Sings Arijit Singh's 'Chal Ghar Chalen Mere Humdum' (Watch Video).

Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for #COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you @IAF_MCC and @EOIBeijing for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/v2ph3LHogM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2020

The IAF special aircraft, which brought back Indians and foreigners, took 15 tonnes of medical supplies to Wuhan on Wednesday. Jaishankar described the consignment of relief as an expression of India's solidarity with China in their difficult time.

A special Air India fight also evacuated Indians from Coronavirus-affected Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama port near Tokyo, Japan. "Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined on board the Diamond Princess due to COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you Air India once again," Jaishankar tweeted.

A total of 138 Indians- including 132 crew and six passengers- were among 3,711 people aboard the COVID 19-hit cruise ship, which was quarantined since February 5 after a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.