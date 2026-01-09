New Delhi/Paris, January 9: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, reaffirming the strength of the India–France strategic partnership and exchanging views on contemporary global developments at a time of significant geopolitical and economic transition. During his interaction with President Macron, the External Affairs Minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed evolving global challenges, including shifting power balances, regional security concerns, and the need for closer strategic coordination between like-minded partners.

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership.” 'Keep Your Free Advice to Yourself': EAM S Jaishankar Slams Western Criticism on India’s Security Operations (Watch Video).

India and France share a long-standing strategic partnership spanning defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, clean energy, and the Indo-Pacific. Officials on both sides have repeatedly highlighted the relationship as a stabilising factor in an increasingly multipolar world, with Paris and New Delhi advocating strategic autonomy and rules-based international engagement.

In Paris, Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors’ Conference of France, where he spoke on the profound changes reshaping global politics and economics. He underlined how trade, finance, technology, energy, resources, and connectivity are driving contemporary global shifts, while stressing that changes in mindset among nations have become a decisive factor in responding to these transformations. He highlighted the India–France partnership as an important pillar in promoting multipolarity and strategic autonomy. 'Can Confidently Predict 2026 Will See an Upswing in Ties with Europe': EAM S Jaishankar in Luxembourg.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar participated in the first India–Weimar format meeting in Paris, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The meeting marked India’s inaugural engagement in the Weimar format, signalling a new avenue for structured dialogue with key European powers. “We have been witnessing for quite some years now that churn in the Indo-Pacific. Europe is going through its own challenging circumstances, many of which have strategic implications. But beyond that, there have also been overarching developments that could redefine the global order itself. We may be located in different parts of the world, but despite that, perhaps even because of that, it is extremely useful for us to exchange views regularly and to share assessments,” Jaishankar said during the meeting.

Jaishankar also mentioned, “France is amongst our oldest strategic partners, the first in Europe, and I believe that our continuous conversation is an important part of nurturing that relationship.”

