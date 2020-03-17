Coronavirus Outbreak: 63-Year-Old Doctor, Who Treated 76-Year-Old Patient Who Died, Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Karnataka

People wearing masks following coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Karnataka, March 17: The Karnataka Health Department confirmed earlier in the day two fresh positive cases from the state. According to an ANI tweet, one of the infected people is a 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to Coronavirus last week in India. The doctor along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to the isolation ward today.

The other patient confirmed positive is a 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK. With the two cases coming from the state, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 10. Coronavirus Outbreak: Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in Karnataka Rises to 10 With Two Fresh Cases in the State.

Check ANI tweet:

Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi: A 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to #Coronavirus, has tested positive. He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India increased to 125 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry informed. Among the states affected, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit with 39 positive cases, including 3 foreigners. It is followed by Kerala, which has reported 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. A Gurugram woman on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus making her the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Haryana.