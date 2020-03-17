Coronavirus Outbreak: Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in Karnataka Rises to 10 With Two Fresh Cases in the State

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Karnataka, March 17: The Karnataka Health Department has confirmed two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to an ANI tweet, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 10. The people who have been tested positive are a 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital.

The scare around the deadly disease continues to rise as the number of infected people in the country shoots up. Maharashtra has become the worst affected state in the country due to the global pandemic. 39 people have been confirmed positive in the state as of Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases touched 124 in India on Monday after fresh cases were reported from several states, including Odisha as the government imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from March 18. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai, Total Cases Rise to 39 in The State Says Report.

The Health Ministry also said that fresh cases were reported from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala. As the number of infected people shot up in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home.

BMC in a circular announced that all non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50 percent staff capacity. Failure to obey the order shall be penalized under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people to share 'technology-driven' solutions for COVID-19.