Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Dombivli Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive, Had Attended Wedding With 1,000 Guests After His Turkey Trip

Kalyan, March 27: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Dombivli resident tested positive for coronavirus has sent the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation into a tizzy because he had attended a wedding of 1,000 guests at his brother's place. According to a Times of India report, the youth who works in an MNC had gone to Turkey with 21 friends. After he returned home on March 15, he attended his brother's wedding scheduled four days later.

Tracking of local residents and relatives who had attended the wedding has started. The 21 friends who accompanied him to the Turkey trip has also started. He is currently at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai being treated for the deadly virus. His family members are also admitted to the same hospital for tests. Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 694, Death Toll Reaches 16; Centre Announces COVID-19 Economic Package.

The wedding was attended by 1,000 guests despite the state government's clear notification that no gathering to be allowed of more than 50 people. After the wedding, the man started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and he went to the doctor for a check-up. He was immediately sent to Kasturba Hospital and the results of his tests also turned positive.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus outbreak in India. There are currently more than 125 infected people and four casualties. In order to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the state government had earlier announced all gyms, swimming pools, malls and public places to be closed immediately. It was followed by PM Narendra Modi's call for a 21-day nationwide lockdown.