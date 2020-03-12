Coronavirus Outbreak: One More Tests Positive in Pune, Total Cases in Maharashtra Climb to 12

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, March 12: One more coronavirus case was confirmed in Pune on Thursday, taking the overall toll of COVID-19 infected patients in Maharashtra to 12. The maximum number of positive cases in the state have been detected in Pune (9), followed by Mumbai (2) and Nagpur (1). After Kerala and Haryana, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra. Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take Nearly 2 Years, Says ICMR; Health Ministry Lists Measures to Contain Outbreak.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government chaired a high-level ministerial meeting earlier today to discuss the preventive measures in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra. Unlike Delhi, the state government has not decided to shut down schools, colleges and other educational institutes. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

One more positive case of #coronavirus in Pune. The total cases in the state stands at 12. 9 in Pune, 2 in Mumbai and 1 in Nagpur. #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak — Bhavika Jain (@bhavikajTOI) March 12, 2020

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) 1 Delhi 6 0 2 Haryana 0 14 3 Kerala 19 0 4 Rajasthan 1 2 5 Telangana+Andhra Pradesh 2 0 6 Uttar Pradesh 10 1 7 Union Territory of Ladakh 3 0 8 Tamil Nadu 1 0 9 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 1 0 10 Punjab 1 0 11 Karnataka 4 0 12 Maharashtra 12 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 60 17

With the detection of one positive cases each in Pune and Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, along with two in Kerala, the overall toll of infected cases in India jumped to 77. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement issued today, warned the nation against being driven into a state of panic.

"The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," Modi said.

"Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he further added.