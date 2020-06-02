Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 48.07%; COVID-19 Mortality Rate Reduces to 2.82%, One of The Lowest in World

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 2: India’s coronavirus recovery improved to 48 percent on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 95,527 COVID19 patients have recovered so far. Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, “Recovery rate is now 48.07 percent.” There are currently, 97,581 active coronavirus cases in India. The COVID-19 mortality rate in India is 2.82 percent, which is one of the lowest in the world. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

Agarwal, during a joint press briefing of the Health Ministry, said that 10 percent of India's population accounts for 50 percent of India's COVID19 linked deaths. He added that 73 percent of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities. Meanwhile, Nivedita Gupta, Scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till June 2, 681 laboratories have been approved for conducting coronavirus tests- 476 in the Government sector and 205 in the private sector.

Lav Agarwal's Statement:

She added that the government is conducting one lakh 20 thousand tests every day. Indian RNA extraction kits are also now available in good number. Gupta stated, “RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used, we are now in a comfortable position as reg. testing, due to identification and hand-holding of domestic players.” All the state governments have also been asked to analyse the trajectory of the cases in their respective states. Agarwal said, “If a state thinks that it needs to set up temporary COVID19 care centres, then it must do so.”

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in India inched closer towards 2 lakh after the country reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,98,706 people have contracted the deadly virus. The death toll due to coronavirus also jumped to 5,598.