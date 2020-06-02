India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 2 Lakh With 8,171 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 5,598

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 2: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer towards 2 lakh after the country reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to details by the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India now stand at 1,98,706. Of the total cases, 97,581 are active cases and 95,525 people have been cured, discharged from the hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 5,598 while 1 person has been mitigated to another country , according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers released on Tuesday. Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state with the total coronavirus cases mounting to 70,013 on Monday. In a major development, Thane district with 9,941 cases has become the second worst-hit in the state, overtaking Pune district's tally of 8,045 cases. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 count in Mumbai was up by 1,413 to 40,887 while fatalities rose by 40 to 1,319, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Here's the tweet:

India reports 8,171 new #COVID19 cases & 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/hl9Mu1eznD — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

On Monday, the Health Ministry said that two specific trends were noticed in the coronavirus situation - while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other. "The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent among COVID-19 patients. On May 18, it was 38.29 percent, on May 3, it was 26.59 percent and on April 15, it was 11.42 percent," it said.

The total number of coronavirus in the world increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the latest update said.