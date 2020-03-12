Coronavirus Scare in Delhi: Holidays in Schools, Colleges Till March 31, Cinemas to Remain Shut, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus Status in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, March 12: As the positive cases of Coronavirus reach 73 in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions including school and colleges till March 31. All cinema halls will also remain shut in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Surges to 73, Kerala Worst Affected.

"All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed due to Coronavirus threat," Kejriwal said. Coronavirus Scare in India: Electronics Sale Down by Rs 1,350 Crore in Two Months as Consumers Avoid Purchase of China-Made Products.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

In Delhi, six confirmed cases of Coronavirus has been reported till now, while the total cases in India reach 73, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Thursday. The highest number of cases have been reported in Kerala (17).

The Indian government took a self-quarantine measure on March 11 by announcing the suspension of all tourist visas till April 15, 2020. The incoming for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders are also been bared by the government. This decision has been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.