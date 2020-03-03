Coronavirus Scare in India: PM Narendra Modi Says Extensive Review Done, 'No Need to Panic'

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had an extensive review regarding the preparedness on how to tackle COVID-19 which has been a major reason for scare and panic among people in the nation. In a tweet, PM assured that different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. In another tweet, PM Modi said, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, and take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection." From washing hands frequently to maintaining social distance, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, PM in his post asked people to stay safe and not panic.

Today, six cases with high viral load were detected during sample testing in Agra. According to a tweet by ANI, these cases are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, which was reported on Monday. The patients have been kept in isolation. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Six in Agra, Who Came in Contact With Delhi Patient, Detected With High Viral Load.

Check Narendra Modi's tweet:

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Delhi is currently on a panic mode, as two schools in Noida have been shut following the coronavirus scare. The schools have been shut as a precautionary measure after the Delhi patient, father of a student of the Noida school was tested positive of COVID-19 on Monday. As per reports, the infected patient had hosted a birthday party on Friday. The party was attended by several kids of the Noida schools. It is yet to be ascertained as to how many others came in contact with this group.

Passengers From Iran, Italy to Also Be Screened at Indian Airports

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government said passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will also now also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at India's airports. Before this decision, in-bound passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia have been screened to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India Restricts Exports of 26 Pharma Formulations & Drugs

India has restricted the export of 26 pharma formulations and drugs. The reason behind the move is the supply of these ingredients has been severely disrupted asChina is on a shutdown ever since the outbreak of coronavirus.