New Delhi, March 16: Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday shared a fresh video on social media showing him interacting with civilians, as speculation about his death continued to spread across online platforms.

Posting the clip on his official account, the Israeli Prime Minister wrote, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.” The footage shows Netanyahu speaking with people at an outdoor location, apparently aiming to counter the rumours circulating on social media.

Netanyahu Releases Fresh Video After Social Media Flooded With Death Rumours

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

Earlier Video Showed Netanyahu Mocking the Rumours

The latest clip comes a day after Netanyahu posted another video that quickly went viral online. In that footage, he was seen ordering coffee at a café in Jerusalem while addressing the rumours about his death. Benjamin Netanyahu Death Rumours: New Video Released To Clear the Air Triggers Fresh Row, Netizens Again Call It ‘AI-Generated’.

When told that some reports were claiming he had died, Netanyahu joked, “I am dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people.”

The comment sparked widespread reactions online, with many users sharing the clip while others questioned whether the video had been digitally altered.

Online Debate Over Authenticity of Video

The earlier video also drew criticism from several social media users who suggested that the footage could have been artificially generated. Some netizens pointed to unusual visual details and raised concerns about possible AI manipulation. ‘Benjamin Netanyahu is Very Much Alive’: Israel’s Envoy Reuven Azar Refutes Death Rumours and AI-Deepfake Claims Over Viral Cafe Video (Watch).

However, Netanyahu’s team did not respond to those claims, and the new video of him interacting with civilians appeared to be aimed at putting the rumours to rest.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Issue Threat

Meanwhile, tensions escalated after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would pursue Netanyahu if he was alive.

According to reports cited by AFP, the group said, “If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force.”

The statement came after Israel’s military reportedly vowed to target Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, further intensifying the ongoing hostilities between the two countries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Benjamin Netanyahu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).