Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Six in Agra, Who Came in Contact With Delhi Patient, Detected With High Viral Load

New Delhi, March 3: As many as six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. According to a tweet by ANI, these cases are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, which was reported on Monday. The patients have been kept in isolation. The government said the samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation. Coronavirus Scare in Delhi-NCR: Two Noida Schools Shut Fearing Infection After COVID-19 Patient Hosts Birthday Party for Students.

According to tweets, the contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network.

On Monday, two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana. The Union Health Ministry informed that the patient from Delhi had returned from Italy while, the patient from Telangana had a travel history from Dubai. The Health Ministry said that both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.