New Delhi, August 26: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 32 lakh mark on Wednesday with 67,151 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 32,34,475. Of the total cases, 7,07,267 are active cases, while 24,67,759 patients have been cured/discharged from hospitals. With 1,059 new fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus in the country mounted to 59,449, the Ministry of Health said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested across India up to August 25 is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested on Tuesday alone. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state by COVID-19 with tally touching 7,03,823. The state reported 10,425 new cases on Tuesday while 329 fatalities took the death toll to 22,794. Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,37,678 with 587 new cases while 35 deaths took the death toll in the city to 7,474, the BMC said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase 2 Human Trial of Oxford University Vaccine May Start at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune.

In Tamil Nadu, the total coronavirus tally jumped to 3,91,303 after the state reported 5,951 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday while the total number of patients cured rose to 332,454. In Andhra Pradesh, the case tally mounted to 3,71,639 and fresh 92 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,460. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Donald Trump Mulls Fast-Tracking UK Coronavirus Vaccine Before US Presidential Elections 2020.

Here's the tweet:

The Health Ministry said that India fatality rate has dropped to 1.84 percent. Fatality rate is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed. It added saying that in India, it is still around 57,000 less deaths than Brazil and 1,19,000 less than in the US. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the country has improved to more than 75.92%, while active cases are only 22.2% of total cases.

The death percentage of India is at 1.84%, which is one of the lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said on Tuesday while briefing media, adding that the rate of increase of active cases, on a day-on-day as well as week-on-week basis, shows a declining graph.

