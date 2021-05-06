New Delhi, May 6: Amid the spike in COVID cases in many parts of the country, the national capital got some respite as the daily positivity rate was reported below 25 per cent.

The capital reported 19,133 new COVID cases and 335 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Government's health bulletin on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 24.29 per cent, the lowest since April 15. Delhi had reported 20,960 new cases on May 5 with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent. Delhi: COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation Can Now Apply Online for Oxygen, Know How To Register at delhi.gov.in

Delhi had reported the highest daily positivity rate - 36.2 per cent - on April 22. This is the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent in the national capital.

On May 4, the capital had registered a positivity rate of 26.73 per cent, on May 3, the positivity rate was reported at 29.56 per cent, on May 2 it was reported at 28.33 per cent while on May 1, it was 31.6 per cent.

Over 20K people infected with COVID-19 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries so far to 11,64,008.

With another 335 deaths, the death toll in Delhi due to Covid reached 18,398 on Thursday.

A total of 78,780 COVID samples were tested, of which 64,529 were RT-PCR and 14,251 were Rapid Antigen test.

Active cases in Delhi rose to 90,629, of which 50,562 are in home isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).