New Delhi, May 6: Patients in Delhi have been struggling to get medical oxygen since the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the national capital. Distressing stories of patients dying due to unavailability of oxygen even at some Delhi hospitals have shown how grim is the situation on ground. But, people living under home isolation due to COVID-19 needn't worry about availability of oxygen anymore. COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: List of Websites That Notify Whenever Slots Open Up for 18–45 Age Group.

The Delhi government has set up a portal on its official website - delhi.gov.in - to streamline the distribution of medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, nursing homes and ambulances. Scroll down to know how to apply for medical oxygen in Delhi if you are in home isolation due to COVID-19. Delhi Weekend Curfew: Know How To Obtain E-Pass for Travel at delhipolice.nic.in.

Go to Delhi government's official website - delhi.gov.in

Click on "Online booking for oxygen cylinders" link

You will be redirected to oxygen.jantasamvad.org/ portal

portal Submit required details

Upload valid photo ID

Submit Aadhaar card details

Upload COVID-19 positive report

Submit CT scan report if available

As per the Delhi government's order, the District Magistrates will identify dedicated dealers/depots to distribute such cylinders to the individuals. The DM will also issue a pass containing the date, time and address of the dealer/depot from where the oxygen cylinder can be issued/exchanged.

"Each district has been assigned one re-filler for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of the distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients," the order said.

Notably, the portal oxygen.jantasamvad.org/ was not live at the time of publishing this copy. "A streamlined system for online booking is being set up. You will soon be able to register requests through this website," read the message on the portal.

