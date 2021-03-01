New Delhi, March 1: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in India From March 1. In the second phase of vaccination, citizens above 60 years and those between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities will be provided with doses of Covishield or Covaxin. Beneficiaries can register themselves on CoWin 2.0 portal for taking an appointment to get vaccinated. The government also released COVID-19 vaccination guide which has a list of specified cormorbities for 45-59 age group beneficiaries. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Registration for Vaccination through CoWIN Portal - cowin.gov.in, Says Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost at a government hospital, while the price of the vaccine is capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Spot registration is also allowed in the second phase of vaccination. Beneficiaries need to carry one of their identity proofs along with them. Notably, beneficiaries can only register through an online CoWin portal - cowin.gov.in - and there is no CoWin App for beneficiaries. 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination to Begin in India From March 1; CoWIN Registration From 9am Tomorrow; Know More Details Here.

Here is the List of Comorbidities For Determination of Eligibility of Citizens in Age Group 45 to 59 Years:

Heart Failure with hospital admission in the past one year

Post Cardiac Transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%)

Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

AnginaAND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

CT/MRI documented stroke AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

Pulmonary artery hypertension AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

Diabetes (> 10 years OR with complications) AND Hypertension on treatment

Kidney/ Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/On wait-list

End Stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

Decompensated cirrhosis

Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in last two years/FEV1 <50%

Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1 2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy

Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

The Central government launched the biggest vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase, healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated. States and UTs have been asked to keep a Vaccination Scale-up Plan ready, which will include the granular weekly and fortnightly plans for scaling up the vaccination sites both within the government and private facilities.

