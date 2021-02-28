New Delhi, February 28: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin from Monday, i.e. March 1 onwards. The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine will able to register themselves on the CO-WIN platform from Monday 9 am onwards. The Central government also released a user manual regarding the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: States and UTs Explained Features of Co-WIN 2.0 Along With Process of Advance Self Registration, On-Site Registration and More.

Beneficiaries can register themselves on the CoWIN 2.0 portal. People can visit cowin.gov.in for further details. In the second phase of vaccination, citizens above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities will be provided with doses of Covishield or Covaxin. COVID-19 Vaccine at Private Hospitals Capped at Rs 250 Per Dose; Free Coronavirus Vaccination at Government Hospitals.

Centre's Manual Regarding The Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination:

Registration for next phase of #COVID19 Vaccination on Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9:00 am on 1st March 2021 at https://t.co/1gdxY4mPI8 #LargestVaccineDrive | #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/aH6trFCXmA — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2021

Know More About Vaccination Process:

How to Take Appointment Using CO-WIN App?

Citizens can take appointments or register themselves using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

CO-Win app could be downloaded from the google play store.

CO-Win app can register four family members. A vaccination certificate will also be generated through this app.

Spot registration is also allowed in this phase of vaccination.

Cost of COVID-19 Vaccine:

COVID-19 Vaccine will be provided free of cost at a government hospital, while the price of the Vaccine is capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals.

ID Proof Required:

Beneficiaries need to carry their one of the following ID proofs along with them.

Aadhar Card

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

Certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner)

Employment certificate/ Official Identity Card – (either but with photo and date of birth) for HCWs and FLWs

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination. To ramp up the vaccination process, a large number of private facilities are being involved. According to the government, around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS, and other private hospitals empanelled under state governments.

The Central government launched the biggest vaccination drive on January 16, by first inoculating healthcare workers in the first phase and frontline line workers in the ongoing second phase, respectively. States and UTs have been asked to keep a Vaccination Scale-up Plan ready, which will include the granular weekly and fortnightly plans for scaling up the vaccination sites both within the government and private facilities and also the number of vaccine doses administered.

