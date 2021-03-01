Registration for Appointment of COVID-19 Vaccination only at cowin.gov.in :

Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination are to be done through #CoWIN portal: https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI. There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/e453o80S9E — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

