New Delhi, August 11: Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration chaired by Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog will meet on August 12 to consider logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health further informed that the committee would be engaged with stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

The committee will be looking at aspects logistics to prioritisation, to set the stage for a smooth supply and effective use of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to reports, the members will decide which vaccine or vaccines will be effective for Indian citizens. In addition to this, the panel will prepare a strategy on inventory management and administration. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration to meet on August 12

Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration chaired by Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog to meet on 12 Aug to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement & admin of COVID vaccine. Committee will engage with stakeholders including state govts & vaccine manufacturers: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/L9xo9EpRB2 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

At present, India is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases. The total number of cases have crossed 22 lakh mark and the death toll has also mounted to 44,386.

