Jaipur, January 17: Rajasthan Police DG, cyber crime, state crime records bureau (SCRB) and technical services, Ravi Prakash Meharda on Wednesday said with cyber criminals upgrading their ways with time, the police will also upgrade the existing technology by strengthening their system and training. He said this while speaking on the second day of the 2-day Rajasthan Cyber Hackathon organised by Rajasthan Police.

Meharda said that there were mainly two objectives of organising the hackathon in Rajasthan. "First is awareness in cyber crime and second is technological solutions to the problems of police. For this, a platform was provided to cyber security experts and youth," he said. Jharkhand: Over 8,600 Bank Accounts Used for Phishing Activities Frozen, 495 People Allegedly Involved in Cybercrimes Arrested.

Director General of Police UR Sahu who was the Chief Guest at the event said that by organising a cyber hackathon, Rajasthan Police were having a brainstorming session on the future challenges of the cyber sector by providing a platform to youth and cyber security experts.

He said that drones have important utility for the police. "Keeping in mind the utility of drones, Rajasthan Police are also serious about the use of drone technology." Meharda said that awareness is very important to prevent cyber crime. Cisco Cyber Attack: Tens of Thousands of Cisco Devices Compromised After Cyber Criminals Exploit Vulnerability in Company's Networking Software.

"Just like the rules and discipline of road use, discipline in cyber space is necessary. Today, almost every person is connected to cyber space through mobile and laptop. The number of digital payments is also continuously increasing, this also provides an opportunity to cyber criminals. Not only common people, even educated people get trapped in cyber crimes and become victims of financial fraud," the police officer said. He said the hackathon also seeks to find technological solutions to the problems faced by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).