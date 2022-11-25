Mumbai, November 25: The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested two people for allegedly hacking into the UIDAI website and stealing data. As per reports the accused, a gang of three people developed illegal websites and then hacked into the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website to steal confidential data.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused stole personal information of the citizens of Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat. The data includes Aadhaar numbers, names and addresses of the citizens of the above states. Reportedly, the accused stole the data to sell it to marketing agencies and bank loan recovery agents. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

The two accused have been identified as Nikhil Yeligatti and Rahul Yeligatti, both brother while the police has launched a hunt nab the third accused. The three have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. Police officials said that the accused made two websites - tracenow. co and fonivotech. com through which they accused confidential personal information of people such as full name, village address, mobile number, email, and Aadhaar link among others.

Ravindra Salunke, police inspector of Unit 6 said, "Based on this information, we, with the help of cyber experts and technical analysis, studied how the information was exchanged and sold for two consecutive months, raided an office and the residence of the two accused and arrested them for data theft and under the IT Act. They were produced before the court that remanded them to police custody for 12 days." Aadhaar Card Holders Can Get Rs 4,78,000 Loan From Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Cops said that they found that the accused were stealing sensitive information of individuals who are working in private organisations, Later, the accused used to sell the data to private entities and loan recovery agencies. "It’s a unique modus operandi we are still figuring out on whether they hacked into the UIDAI website or got access to it illegally. We have got sufficient custody of the two accused to get to the root of the case," said Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP (crime branch).

